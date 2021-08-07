scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Pune: 2 men on motorcycle force auto-rickshaw to stop, rob passenger’s gold chain at gunpoint

Police said the woman and her family members were going from Kharadi to Pimple Gurav in the auto-rickshaw. Around 1.30 am, a motorcycle intercepted the auto near Chandrama Chowk on Khadki Road.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 7, 2021 8:10:23 pm
The motorcycle rider pointed a gun at the passenger, while the pillion rider ripped off the gold chain from the woman's neck. Though the woman tried to stop the robbers, they snatched the gold chain, worth Rs 80,000, and escaped towards Holkar bridge.

Two motorcycle-borne men stopped an auto-rickshaw and robbed the gold chain of a woman passenger at gunpoint on Khadki Road late on Friday.

