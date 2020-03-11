Pune: 2 IT firms evacuate premises after employees show suspected Covid-19 symptoms

Officials of the Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) said have urged members to distribute advisories by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Covid-19 to their employees. (Photo for representation: AP) Officials of the Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) said have urged members to distribute advisories by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Covid-19 to their employees. (Photo for representation: AP)

As the number of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) rises in Pune, the many software firms located in the city have started taking precautionary steps to stop the spread of infection in their offices and among lakhs of employees. The premises of two IT companies — one in Magarpatta and the other in Hinjewadi — were evacuated on Wednesday after an employee in each place exhibited symptoms of possible infection.

On Wednesday, the fourth floor office of the Hinjewadi company was evacuated after one of the employees with a travel history to Dubai exhibited symptoms of the infection. A floor in Tower 7 of Magarpatta city was evacuated for the same reason. Confirming this, Satish Magar, chairman and managing director of the township, said, “We are in touch with Noble Hospital authorities for necessary action”.

Employees of some IT companies in Hinjewadi’s Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park confirmed that they have been allowed to work from home. Nearly 2.5-3 lakh people commute to Hinjewadi every day to their offices located in IT park. Officials of the Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) said have urged members to distribute advisories by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Covid-19 to their employees.

Pavanjit Mane, president of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) — a registered union — said they have demanded that hand sanitiser and other precautionary measures be made available to all employees.

Responding to a query by The Indian Express on measures taken to contain the spread of infection, IT giant Infosys communicated through a statement, “Infosys has well-defined disaster recovery and business continuity plans at various levels. We also have a comprehensive pandemic response plan which is based on WHO and local government recommendations. In light of the rapid spread of coronavirus, we are constantly monitoring the situation, following applicable government directives and ensuring regular communication with our employees across the world. We have put in place several measures including increased precautions at our facilities, travel advisories, remote working, and a dedicated helpdesk to ensure employee safety and business continuity”.

TCS, another major IT firm, stated, “The health and safety of all TCS employees and their families are of utmost importance to us. We are working closely with all the relevant local, regional and global, health institutions and are implementing the latest recommendations given to us. We are ensuring that our staff have all the information and support they require. In addition, we are also working closely with our clients to co-ordinate any measures in this situation”.

