Pune: 2 held in Pimpri-Chinchwad for gang-raping 12-year-old girl

Two men, aged 18 and 21 years, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old girl in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune on April 21. The family members of the girl also informed that the duo had also allegedly molested the girl a few days after gang-raping her.

The police said that while the 18-year-old accused is a welder, the 21-year-old is a rickshaw-puller and both of them live in the same locality where the girl hails from.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to molestation, sexual abuse and gangrape of a girl under 16 years of age and also included provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The primary probe following the complaint by the girl’s mother suggests that on April 21, the girl had gone to a relative’s house and while returning, the 18-year-old forcefully took her to the room of the 21-year-old accused. The two raped her and threatened to kill her and her family members if she told anyone about the incident. Again, on May 9, the duo molested her near her house.

“A couple days ago, the girl told her family members what happened and they approached us. We have arrested the two accused Tuesday,” said the officer probing the case.