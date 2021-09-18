Pune: 2 held for ‘forcibly transferring bribe money’ into Tehsilder’s account

rupti Kolte, Tehsilder of Haveli, Pune district, has lodged the complaint in this case.

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two persons linked to illegal sand trade for “forcibly transferring” a bribe of Rs 50,001 into the bank account of a senior government officer through an online forum. Trupti Kolte, Tehsilder of Haveli, Pune district, has lodged the complaint in this case.