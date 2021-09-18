scorecardresearch
Pune: 2 held for ‘forcibly transferring bribe money’ into Tehsilder’s account

According to the ACB, on September 13, Kolte had taken action against a truck for allegedly transporting sand illegally.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 18, 2021 4:48:09 am
Trupti Kolte, Tehsilder of Haveli, Pune district, has lodged the complaint in this case.

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two persons linked to illegal sand trade for “forcibly transferring” a bribe of Rs 50,001 into the bank account of a senior government officer through an online forum. Trupti Kolte, Tehsilder of Haveli, Pune district, has lodged the complaint in this case.

According to the ACB, on September 13, Kolte had taken action against a truck for allegedly transporting sand illegally. The truck driver, Dattatraya Pingle , allegedly offered a bribe to Kolte. Even after Kolte refused to accept any bribe, Pingle allegedly asked his aide Amit Kande to transfer the bribe money to her account on an online platform.

