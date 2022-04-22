Pune: 2 held for bludgeoning man to death over not putting up photos on Ambedkar hoardings

A notorious criminal and his aide were arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a man with an iron hammer, which subsequently led to his death, following a dispute over not printing their photographs on hoardings erected on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrated on April 14.

The police identified the deceased as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi. His friend Pandit Kantenvaru (30) lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Bibwewadi police station.

The police have identified the accused as Naruddin Mulla (26) and Ravi Jarpula (38), both residents of Katraj area. The police said around 9 pm on April 19, Pandit was talking with his friend Kale at Zambre Vasti in Bibwewadi, when Naruddin and Ravi allegedly attacked them with an iron hammer.

The attackers reportedly hit Kale on his head multiple times with the hammer, leaving him seriously injured. After knowing about the incident, the police reached the spot. Kale and his friend were admitted to a hospital for treatment but on Thursday, Kale succumbed to his injuries.

The police had initially booked Naruddin and Ravi on charges of attempt to murder. After Kale’s death, murder charges were invoked and the assailants were booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.