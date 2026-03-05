Pune: 2 held after farmer run over in property dispute

"Probe revealed that running the victim over by car was a deliberate act and we have arrested the two suspects on the charges of murder. The court has remanded them to police custody. Further probe is on." said an officer from Uruli Kanchan police station.

A 32-YEAR-OLD farmer from Haveli taluka in Pune was allegedly murdered by being deliberately run over by a car in an incident linked to a property dispute. Police said the victim’s cousin, along with another accomplice, used the vehicle to mow him down following an ongoing dispute over land and water management.

Pune Rural police identified the deceased as Mahesh Sathe (32), a resident of Bhawarapur in Haveli taluka, who was a farmer. Mahesh’s father, Laxman (58) has filed an FIR with the Uruli Kanchan police station following which the police have arrested Mahesh’s cousin Akshay Sathe (32) and his accomplice Gokul Kokre (23) on the charges of murder. The two have been remanded to police custody.