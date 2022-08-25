scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Pune: 2 held; 5 pistols, 3 magazines and 11 cartridges seized

Police said that while one accused was held with arms during combing operations ahead of Independence Day, the other was arrested after an investigation revealed that he had provided arms to the first accused.

Police identified the accused as Akash Prakash Jadhav, a resident of Katraj in Pune city, and Muzameel Harun Bagwan, who hails from Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district. (File photo)

The crime branch of the Pune city police have arrested two people and recovered five pistols, three magazines and 11 cartridges from their possession, the police revealed on Wednesday, identifying the accused as Akash Prakash Jadhav, a resident of Katraj in Pune city, and Muzameel Harun Bagwan, who hails from Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district.

While Jadhav was arrested near Swargate on August 13 by a team headed by Police Inspector Kratikumar Patil while carrying out combing operations ahead of Independence Day, Bagwan was arrested days later after an investigation revealed that Jadhav had procured arms from him. The police allegedly recovered one country-made pistol with an empty magazine and a live cartridge, all worth Rs 55,200, from Jadhav.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Swargate police station and the probe was handed over to Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Patole. During the probe, the police arrested Bagwan, who had a criminal record. After searches at the residences of Bagwan and his relatives, the police said they recovered four country-made pistols, two magazines and 10 live cartridges, all worth Rs 1.9 lakh.

A press release issued by the police said that Bagwan was earlier booked in cases related to murder and illegal possession and sale of firearms.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:16:47 am
Book those who made kids raise slogans against T Raja: NCPCR to Hyderabad Police

