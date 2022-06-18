Pune: 2 found dead in stone quarry were killed, say cops; 1 arrested

Two youngsters, whose bodies were fished out of the stone quarry water in Vishrantwadi area on June 11, were actually murdered, a police investigation has found.

Pune city police have identified the victims as Vicky Lanke (20) and Sushant Badade (21), both residents of Vishrantwadi.

Vicky’s bother Mohit Lanke lodged an FIR at Vishrantwadi police station under sections 302, 201, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, on Thursday.

Police have arrested a youngster, Prasanna alias Gotya Thool (21), a resident of Panchasheel Nagar in Yerwada on charges of murder. A search is on for one more person who was allegedly involved in the murder.

Police said there was a dispute between the accused and the victims during the Covid lockdown. Also, police said the victim, Vicky Lanke, had questioned the accused persons for allegedly misbehaving with his female relative.

So the accused persons allegedly called Vicky and Sushant for a liquor party on June 6. After the duo consumed liquor, the accused pushed them into the stone quarry water near Kasturba Housing Society in Vishrantwadi in the early hours of June 7.

Families of the victims lodged a missing report at Vishrantwadi police station on June 8. Meanwhile, on June 11, their bodies were found in the stone quarry and next day on June 12 the police lodged an accidental death case. However, police probe confirmed they were murdered. Accordingly, a case of murder was filed and one accused was arrested. Inspector Vijaykumar Shinde is investigating the case.