Pune: 2 dead, seven injured in road mishap after break failure in truck

Two persons were killed and seven more injured near Navale bridge on Sunday evening after the driver of a 22-wheel container truck lost control of the vehicle and either rammed or caused the collision of eight vehicles – five four-wheelers, one auto-rickshaw and two two-wheelers.

According to Sinhagad police, the incident took place at 5.45 pm on the road from Katraj to Navale Bridge. According to police, the driver of the truck lost control due to suspected brake failure.

Inspector PR Waghmare of Sinhagad Road police station said, “After the suspected brake failure, the heavy vehicle went on hitting vehicles on the road. At least eight vehicles were damaged. Two persons — one driver of a rickshaw and one biker — were killed. Seven more have sustained injuries of whom three are said to have sustained very serious injuries. Four others have minor injuries. An offence is being registered against the driver of the heavy truck. An examination of the vehicle will also be conducted by officials from the Regional Transport Office to verify whether the claim of brake failure was right.”

In a similar accident, two persons were injured in a multiple vehicle collision involving five heavy vehicles and a car on the bypass road of Mumbai-Bangalore Highway at Katraj in the early hours of November 25. Officials said the incident involved two back-to-back collisions of heavy vehicles on a very accident prone spot of the bypass road.

