Pune: 2 arrested for gangrape of minor who went missing

Four men have been booked for the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl who had gone missing from Pune on Tuesday.

Police said two men have been arrested while search is on for the remaining two accused in the case.

Police said the minor girl, who is a native of Beed district, has been residing with her family in Pune for the last few months.

According to the police, she left home on Tuesday after some arguments with her parents, who are labourers. Next day, following a missing complaint lodged by her family, police also lodged an offence of kidnapping.

Police said one of the accused took the girl to a secluded area, where he allegedly raped her. Later, another accused also raped the minor. The accused then took her to another area, where two more persons, known to the accused, raped her, said police.

The girl narrated the incident to a local resident who took her to the police. Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Sathe said the girl was taken to a hospital for medical tests and two accused, aged around 34 years, have been arrested.

Police have booked the accused on charges of gangrape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

