Pune: 2.5-year-old ‘abducted from house, raped and murdered’

A 30-month-old girl was found raped and murdered on Tuesday morning after she was allegedly abducted from a house at a labourer settlement in a Pune suburb on Monday night. Police have launched a coordinated investigation and till Tuesday evening detained some persons from the same settlement and surrounding area for questioning.

According to the police, the two-and-a-half-year-old was the daughter of a labourer couple and she was abducted from her shanty located on a construction site on Monday night when her family members were asleep.

On realising that she had gone missing, her family members started searching for her and later filed a missing complaint with the police. On Tuesday morning, her body was found outside the compound of a military area in the suburb. The post-mortem of the girl revealed that she had been raped.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath said: “Primary probe and examination show that girl had been kidnapped, raped and murdered. We have launched a coordinated probe, but there are very few initial clues as the area does not have any security cameras. Based on the clues available, we have detained some persons for questioning from the same settlement and surrounding area.”

An FIR in this regard has been registered under IPC sections for murder, rape and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.