Pune: 19-yr-old girl held for killing former lover

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a teenager and booked two others for allegedly killing her former lover.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Agarkarwadi Road in Chakan. According to the police, Patil, who was married, had an affair with Neha Jadhav, 19, of Ambethan when they used to work together in the same office. When Jadhav moved on and started going out with accused Prem Ughade, Patil intervened.

So, Jadhav, Prem and co-accused Pratik Ughade allegedly conspired and killed Sanjay by taking him to a deserted area in Bhamboli and attacking him with a stone and an iron pipe. The Ughades are from Bhamboli in Khed.

Patil’s wife Pratibha had lodged a first information report at Chakan police station on Friday night.