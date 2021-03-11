Pune: 19-yr-old arrested for ‘killing’ his mother, girlfriend also booked for ‘helping’ him

During interrogation, Vishal admitted that he attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, causing her death, police said.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother with the help of his 26-year-old girlfriend. The accused was upset that his mother was against the relationship, and got into an argument with her when she accused him of stealing money from home, police said. Police have also booked the girlfriend in this case.

The deceased was identified as Sushila Ram Vanjari (38), a resident of Mane Vasti in Vadhu Khurd village, Haveli, She was found dead around 3 am on Tuesday.

According to police, her son, identified as Vishal Vanjari (19), himself lodged a complaint of murder in this case at the Lonikand police station. Police said he claimed that his mother had been killed following a financial dispute over loan repayment. In his complaint, he also named a person from Jalna district as a suspect, police added.

Police further said during the investigation, however, they found that Vishal was involved in his mother’s murder, and a local crime branch team, led by Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat, nabbed him for questioning.

During interrogation, Vishal admitted that he attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, causing her death, police said.

They added that he was in a relationship with a 26-year-old woman, identified as Nancy Dongre.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police also said Vishal was upset because his mother was against their relationship and had scolded him for stealing money from home, and that he had an argument with his mother on Monday, when she accused him of stealing Rs 15,500.

Vishal killed his mother with Dongre’s help and kept her body outside the house and narrated a false story to police that she was killed following a financial dispute with a man from Jalna, police said.