Pune: 19-year-old kills self after failing HSC exam, say cops

A 19-year-old student allegedly jumped off a building in Pune on Wednesday, hours after getting to know that he had failed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam. The student died, while a 30-year-old man on whom he landed has sustained serious injuries, the police said.

According to the police, the student lived with his family in Kothrud and studied in a prominent college in Karve Road. The incident took place around 1 pm. The HSC results were announced around noon.

Inspector Mahendra Jagtap, in-charge of Kothrud police station, said, “Primary probe suggests that the student checked his HSC exam result and came to know he had failed. Sometime later, he jumped from the sixth floor of his residential building. A person on whom he landed has sustained serious injuries. The student and the other injured person were rushed to a hospital, where the student was declared brought dead.”

Police said that the student’s father is a cook at an eatery and his mother works as a househelp. The injured person has been identified as Shekhar Lahu Lonare (30), a resident of the same neighbourhood.