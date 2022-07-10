Pune: 19 Indian Navy officers complete Naval Technical Staff Course

Nineteen officers of the Indian Navy graduated from the portals of Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) after the successful completion of the Naval Technical Staff Course (NTSC) in a graduation ceremony held at Girinagar in Pune on Friday.

The MILIT is a premier tri-services technology training institute of the armed forces. The NTSC is an ab-initio course for the Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) officers.

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commandant, National Defence Academy (NDA), was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Commodore Shashi Kant, Deputy Commandant and chief instructor of MILIT, and senior faculty members from the three services were also present.

Vice Admiral Kochhar felicitated all the graduating officers and presented awards to the meritorious student officers. First and second in overall order of merit were awarded to Lieutenant Komal and Lieutenant Saurav respectively. The best allrounder was awarded to Lt Komal and the best dissertation work for the course was awarded to Lt Ajay Nandal.

In his valedictory address, Vice Admiral Kochhar stressed the requirement of absorbing, imbibing and applying the cutting-edge technologies in the naval armament and comprehending the future trends for realising their applications in the modern-day battlefields. He motivated the young officers to continually enhance their technical knowledge and be abreast with the niche technologies to facilitate appropriate induction and production of armament and weapons in the Indian Navy, especially under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

At the end of the proceedings, Vice Admiral Kochhar praised the initiatives of the MILIT training team in continuously striving to enhance the course content and make it more relevant in the present scenario. He advised all graduating officers to gainfully utilise the knowledge acquired at the MILIT in their future assignments to secure the high seas and Indian coast.