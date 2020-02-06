Pune: 19 anti-CAA protesters arrested as they did not have police permission

The National Youth Union (NYU) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had planned the protest march from Ambedkar Putla on Mahatma Gandhi Road to the Collector’s office, but claimed they had called it off after police did not give permission. The National Youth Union (NYU) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had planned the protest march from Ambedkar Putla on Mahatma Gandhi Road to the Collector’s office, but claimed they had called it off after police did not give permission.

Nineteen anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters were arrested at Bundgarden in Pune on Wednesday as police had not given permission for the protest. Police said the protesters were arrested under IPC Section 188 for disobeying public order.



Inspector Shrikant Shinde of Bundgarden police station said, “The protesters had not taken permission and were in violation of prohibitory orders in place. We had issued notices to them asking them not to hold any rally. They still went ahead with it, so we arrested them for disobeying orders. They were arrested and released on bail.”

Sidhant Pardeshi (20), a member of NYU, said, “Last night, we got a notice from police that permission has been denied and that IPC Section 144 and CrPC Section 149 have been imposed. We called off the protest and started circulating information about the cancellation on social media so that people did not gather at the site. We were at Ambedkar Putla as there were chances of those who had not been informed about the cancellation turning up.”

He said as they were at Ambedkar Putla to send away people who turned up, they decided to place a garland on Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue.

“We asked a policeman standing next to us if we could place the garland. He granted us permission but asked us to make it quick. Some of us were standing around to tell people that the protest has been called off. But later, we were taken to Bundgarden police station in a police bus. At the police station, they filed charges against us and granted us bail.”

Advocate Adnan Shaikh (24), another member of NYU, said police were intimated about the protest march on January 25. “After permission was denied, we were at Ambedkar Putla to inform people who had already arrived that the protest has been cancelled. But police misunderstood it and thought the protest was on. Twenty of us were taken, one a juvenile. Charges were pressed against 19 and later we were granted bail. We have been asked to present ourselves before court on February 12.”

