Pune: 18th edition of Open Rapid Rating Chess Tournament over weekend

The 18th edition of Shri Maheshwaranand Saraswati Memorial Maharashtra Open Rapid Rating Chess Tournament will witness a total of 150 chess players in action.

The tournament has been organised by Buddhibal Kreeda Trust (BKT) and will be held at Manohar Mangal Karyalay at Erandwane on September 25 and 26.

The open event will be played under Swiss League format in the 9th round with the latest FIDE rules. Prakash Kunte, trustee of BKT, said that the tournament has a total prize money of Rs 60,000.

The winner will get Rs 15,000, the runner up will bag Rs 10,000 and the third position prize is Rs 7,000.

“Due to Covid-19, entries are limited so a total of 150 players will participate. This will be the first live event since the pandemic broke out and we are taking all care to ensure an incident-free event. Participants above age 18 have submitted their vaccination certificates… along with their entry form. All officials, including the organisers, arbiters and volunteers, are fully vaccinated,” said Kunte.