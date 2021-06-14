Pune Covid vaccine drive: 18,400 doses of Covid-19 vaccines available at 184 govt centres today

A total of 18,400 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are available at 184 government centres in the city on Monday. While Covishield is available at 168 centres, one can get Covaxin at 16 centres across Pune.

Authorities said that 60 per cent of the Covishield vaccine doses are reserved for online bookings. Those who are eligible for a jab on Monday include citizens above 45 years of age who are taking their first shot or are eligible to receive their second dose. The online appointment for booking of the slots opened at 8 am.

The offline booking is open only for specially abled citizens, health care workers and frontline workers who want their first dose. If the slots are not filled, regular citizens can avail them.

On the other hand, Covaxin doses are available only for those above the age of 18 who are eligible for their second dose and have taken the first dose before May 16. A total of 60 per cent of the doses would be administered to those getting online appointments while the rest are for people who are registering offline.

There are 184 government vaccination centres and 81 private vaccination units across the city. Also, there are at least 21 vaccination camps at workplaces presently inoculating eligible citizens.

A total of 12.5 lakh doses have been administered in the city so far with 110 per cent coverage of healthcare workers for the first dose and 83 per cent for the second dose. Similarly, 132 per cent of frontline workers have been inoculated with the first dose and 46 per cent with the second dose.