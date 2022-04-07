Pune: 18-year-old woman molested by two intruders, smouldered with frying skimmer

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified men who barged into her house in Hinjewadi and burned her hand with a hot frying skimmer when she tried to resist them Tuesday, said the police.

The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Thursday morning.

As per a press release, the victim is a native of Akola district and currently resides at Hinjewadi. Around 3 pm on Tuesday, two men around 25 years of age, entered her house saying they wanted a water can kept inside, said the release.

All of a sudden, one of them allegedly hugged the woman, as per the FIR. She pushed him away and threw a frying skimmer at him but the men grabbed her again and allegedly threatened to burn her if she resisted, according to the FIR.

One of the men also tried to give cigarette burns to the woman, said the FIR. When she pushed him away, he allegedly heated the skimmer on the kitchen gas burner and gave a burn on her hand. The other man allegedly tried to undress her and kiss her body, said the FIR.

The police said the woman managed to escape from their clutches and later lodged a complaint.

Senior police inspector Balkrushna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station said: “The victim is in a state of shock. FIR has been lodged based on her complaint and further investigation is on.”

Police have booked the two unidentified accused persons under sections 354, 326, 323, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).