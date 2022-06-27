Pune: 18-year-old girl strangled in Chakan, man arrested

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly strangled by a 20-year-old man in the Chakan area of the Pune district Sunday as a fallout of his dispute with her mother over financial issues, said the police Monday. The police have arrested the suspect identified as Vishnukumar Saha.

The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon at the house of the victim Priti Saha in the Nanekarwadi area in Chakan where she lived with her 47-year-old mother.

Inspector Vaibhab Shingare, the in charge of the Chakan police station said, “It has come to light that the girl was alone at home when the suspect went there and strangled the girl to death. We have arrested the suspect.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said that their primary probe has suggested that the victim’s mother and the suspect work in the same private company in the Chakan area. “The two had a fight over financial issues a few days because the suspect was nursing grudges,” added Appar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte said, “Along with the financial dispute with the mother, the suspect was angered at the girl because she was not returning her calls, the probe suggests.”