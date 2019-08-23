Pune: 18-year-old Aanishka wins Chef Prodigy Award

Written by Ruchika Goswamy

Aanishka Sarpal, 18, won the Chef Prodigy Award at Indian Restaurant Awards and Congress 2019, Franchise India recently. The award was presented by Akshay Bector, chairman and managing director of Cremica Industries.

In March, the young culinary artist had also participated in the ninth edition of the IIHM Young Chef India Schools 2019, wherein she competed against 28,000 students from 3,000 schools. The finale of the event was organised in Delhi with chefs Sanjay Kak, Shaun Kenworthy and Abhishek Gupta among the jury. Aanishka secured the title of the Young Chef 2019 of the the ninth edition of IIHM Young Chef India Schools 2019 at the age of 17.

Aanishka, who is pursuing a course in hotel management at IIHM, aspires to become an international chef and restaurateur. “I am extremely proud and happy that she got her calling at a young age and that she is pursuing her passion. As parents, we need to support our kids to identify their inherent strengths and once they know, support them all the way,” said Sangeeta Kamath, Aanishka’s mother.