Pune: 174 new cases, 14 deaths reported as toll jumps to 235

A total of 2,023 persons have been cured and discharged from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC, said. A total of 2,023 persons have been cured and discharged from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC, said.

A total of 14 Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll in Pune to 235. As many as 174 new cases were also reported in Pune, taking the total number of infected persons to 4,544.

Of the 14, five persons died on Wednesday, including an 80-year-old man from Tadiwala Road, who was admitted on May 9 at Sassoon General Hospital. He also had hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

In another case, a 69-year-old woman from Shirur, who was admitted on May 13 at Sahyadri Hospital (Nagar Road), succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The woman had acute renal failure with lymphoma.

A 76-year-old woman from Kothrud, who was admitted on May 12 to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, also died of the infection. She had COPD with ischaemic heart disease and hypertension.

In another case, a 50-year-old woman from Parvati, who was admitted on May 18 at Sassoon hospital, succumbed to the infection. She had diabetes and hypertension. A 57-year-old man from Parvati, who was admitted on May 12 at Sassoon, also died of Covid-19 related complications. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Of the 14, seven deaths occurred on May 19 but were reported on Wednesday. These include a 44-year-old man from Gultekdi, who was admitted to Sassoon hospital on May 6 and had co-morbidities in the form of diabetes and hypertension.

Others include a 37-year-old man from Kharadi, who was admitted on May 18 to Sassoon, and succumbed to the infection the following day. A 74-year-old man from Parvati, who was admitted on May 12 at Poona hospital and was suffering from acute kidney injury, also died on May 19 due to Covid-19. A 61-year-old man from Bhimpura in Camp was admitted on May 11 to Sassoon hospital. He succumbed to the infection on May 19. He had hypertension and diabetes.

A 71-year-old man from Yerawada, who was admitted on May 18 at YCM hospital, died on May 19. He also had co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension. A 74-year-old man from Mangalwar Peth was admitted on May 16 to Sassoon hospital. He died on May 19. A 60-year-old man from Shivaji market Camp, who was admitted on May 19 at Sassoon hospital, succumbed to the infection the same day.

Meanwhile, two deaths that took place on May 18 were reported on Wednesday. They include a 50-year-old woman from Parvati, who was admitted to Bharati hospital on May 18 and had hypoxic respiratory failure, while the other was a 69-year-old man from Kalyani Nagar, who was admitted on May 18 and died on the same day.

A total of 2,023 persons have been cured and discharged from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC, said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.