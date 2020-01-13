Pune: 17-year-old threatened on dating site, transfers Rs 2 lakh to fraudsters

The boy was urged to transfer money from his mother’s account, and after each transaction, deleted the messages from his mother’s phone. (Representational Image) The boy was urged to transfer money from his mother’s account, and after each transaction, deleted the messages from his mother’s phone. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old college student transferred Rs 2 lakh from his mother’s credit and debit cards to online fraudsters posing as women on a dating website, after they started threatening him on various pretexts.

An FIR has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station by the teen’s mother. The boy, a student of Class XII, had registered on a dating website in February last year and come across the profile of a woman named Bibi, with whom he started communicating.

But sometime later, the woman started threatening the boy, saying she would inform the police that he was a minor.

The boy was urged to transfer money from his mother’s account, and after each transaction, deleted the messages from his mother’s phone. He transferred up to Rs 2 lakh from his mother’s account to the fraudsters.

However, his mother happened to see one of the messages of a transaction made in December last year. After the boy opened up to the family, they approached the police. A case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections for impersonation, cheating and relevant sections of Information Technology Act, against unidentified online fraudsters.

