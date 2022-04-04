Pune: 17-year-old HSC examinee killed in bike accident, friend injured

A 17-year-old HSC examinee was killed and his 23-year-old friend was grievously hurt in a bike accident in Wanawadi in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that the accident took place on the road in front of the main gate of the National Academy of Defence Financial Management in Wanawadi at around 1 am on Sunday. They added that the 17-year-old was riding the bike without a driving licence. Both the riders were reportedly not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Sub-inspector Sonalika Sathe said, “The 17-year-old rider was appearing in this year’s HSC exam and only his last paper was due. As of now, we do not know where the two were headed to at the time of the mishap. The 23-year-old pillion rider has sustained a serious injury to his mouth. Whereas the 17-year-old teenager succumbed to his injuries during treatment.”

Eyewitnesses said that the bike crashed into an electric pole at a high speed, moments after negotiating a speed breaker.