Pune: 17-year-old girl murdered by youth who harassed her, says Police

A 17-year-old girl, who had, through her parents, filed a complaint of harassment against a local youth, was allegedly murdered by him and his two accomplices in Khed taluka of Pune district on Friday.

An offence of murder has been lodged at a local police station, and the three youths have been booked.

Police said that about six months ago, the girl had told her parents that the main accused was harassing her, after which her parents filed a police complaint.

Police suspect that angered by the complaint, the accused and his accomplices murdered the girl. Initial investigation has revealed that around 3 pm on Friday, the three accused allegedly intercepted the girl at a village in Khed taluka. They attacked her with a sharp object, said police.

The girl sustained a serious head injury and died. The accused allegedly dumped her body in some bushes nearby and fled from the spot. After the girl did not come home, her family members conducted a search and found her body in the bushes. During the subsequent investigation, police booked the three youths, who are absconding, for murder.

