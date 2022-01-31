Pune: 17-year-old found dead in drainage water at sewage treatment plant, contractor booked

A 17-year-old boy working at a sewage treatment plant in a residential society at the Mahalunge area of Pune was found dead in a drainage water tank on Sunday. The police have booked the contractor of the facility on the charges of causing death due to negligence.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have identified the deceased as Pavan Pravin Jamdade, a resident of Mahalunge, who was employed by the residential society in the area on its plant to treat the sewage water and use it for gardening. An FIR in the case has been registered by his mother Radhika at the Hinjewadi police station. She had earlier filed a missing complaint after he had become untraceable.

As per the FIR, around 12.30 pm on January 28, Pravin left home for work after having lunch during the break. In the evening, when his mother tried calling him several times, his phone was switched off. Later in the night on January 28, she filed a missing complaint at the Hinjewadi police station.

On January 29, around 1.30 Pravin’s body was found in the drainage water storage at the treatment plant. A probe was subsequently launched by the Hinjewadi police.

Sub Inspector Yashwant Salunke, who is investigating the case said: “Primary probe suggests that Pravin fell into the water tank because there was no safety measure in place and no protective gear given to him during his work. The tank was filled with untreated drainage water and that may have caused his death. We have booked the concerned works contractor on the charges of causing death due to negligence.”