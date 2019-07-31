Pune: 17-year-old held for selling forged bus passes to schoolkids

A 17-year-old boy was detained Monday for allegedly selling forged Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) student passes to schoolchildren. An official with the transport body said, “Last month, a conductor on the Swargate to Pune station bus noticed that the monthly pass showed to him by a student from S V Union School in Rasta Peth, who boarded at Pune station, looked suspicious. On checking the student’s pass closely, the conductor discovered that the pass appeared to be forged. The student then revealed that he had bought the pass from another boy.”

Advertising

The juvenile, who is a resident of Vadgaon Sheri, was detained after the police laid a trap with the help of the PMPML.

“We are investigating if the juvenile has sold more such forged passes and how he procured them. Since he’s a juvenile, we are conducting the investigation sensitively,” said Assistant Police Inspector Jaywant Patil (Bundgarden Police Station).

A senior transport official said tampered and forged passes are causing heavy losses to the transport body, while ticketless travellers are already costing it a lot of revenue. Sources said fraudsters are swindling the transport body by changing the expiry dates on passes or buying concession passes without being eligible or by printing forged passes with colour printers.

Advertising

Although the PMPML has plans to replace the paper passes with the smart card (Mi Card), the programme has not yet been fully implemented.

The official said taking strict action, such as lodging criminal cases against fraudsters, may act as a deterrent but the solution is to move away from paper passes, which can be forged and tampered with. The MiCard system, which was launched in the city as part of the smart city initiative, is yet to pick up. More than 11 lakh people uses PMPML buses every day, of which at least 28,000 travel on passes.