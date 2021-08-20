Pune: 17-year-old with zest for life declared brain dead; organs harvested

The parents of a 17-year-old girl consented to a multiple organ transplant in Pune this week after their daughter was declared brain dead from suffering an aneurysm with an intracranial bleed. The minor, who had a zest for life and passion for modelling, was admitted to Dr D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre on August 16 with a painful headache.

Mayuri Barge, Transplant Manager at D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre, told The Indian Express the 17-year-old had suffered a headache, and was admitted to the hospital when the pain did not stop. She suffered an aneurysm with an intracranial bleed and was declared brain dead on August 18.

The girl’s organs were harvested by a multi-transplant team from various hospitals on August 18 at D Y Patil Hospital. Her liver and one kidney were allocated to waitlisted patients at the hospital, while her lungs were then flown to KIMS in Hyderabad the next day, on August 19. The other kidney was sent for transplant to Jehangir hospital. Her corneas were also donated.

Her parents said, “She had got 80 per cent in Class X and had decided to achieve a better score in Class XII.” Her mother added she was a helpful child and often bought vada pav and other goodies for the poor and needy.

According to Barge, the mother had to be convinced to donate her daughter’s organs. “I have lost my daughter. If by donating her organs others can get a second chance at life, so be it. Maybe this was her way to make us proud,” the mother had told the transplant team at D Y Patil Hospital.

Aarti Gokhale, chief transplant coordinator at Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, said this was the 21st organ donation in Pune this year.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.