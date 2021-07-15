scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Pune: 17-year-old boy booked for murdering stepmother ‘in fit of rage’

The incident took place in a residential area in Talegaon Dabhade where the youth lived with his father and stepmother.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2021 7:41:29 pm
"The youth does not have any prior crime record and the incident on Wednesday seems like something he did in a fit of rage," said an officer. (Representational image)

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Police have booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly murdering his 40-year-old stepmother by inflicting multiple injuries with a sharp weapon on her following a dispute on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the youth’s stepbrother had come to visit them. Around 7.45 pm, an argument ensued between them over some issues. During the fight, the teenager picked up a knife in the house and attacked his stepmother, who sustained injuries on her back, neck, hands and head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Assistant Inspector Durganath Sali of Talegaon Dabhade police station, who is probing the case, said, “We have booked the 17-year-old youth for murder. Being a juvenile in conflict with law, he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.”

Officials said the youth is a school dropout while his stepmother was a homemaker. “The youth does not have any prior crime record and the incident on Wednesday seems like something he did in a fit of rage,” said an officer.

