Pune: 17-month-old child with cough, fever admitted to Naidu hospital

(Reuters/Representational Image)

A 17-month-old male child, who had recently returned from Beijing with his parents, was admitted to the Naidu hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

The child had arrived in Pune on January 25 and had symptoms of cough and fever, said Ramchandra Hankare, Pune Municipal Corporation medical chief. The family had travelled to Beijing and while his parents don’t have any symptoms, the child has been kept under observation, said Hankare.

The Chinese national who had been kept under observation at Naidu hospital was discharged on Tuesday evening. A total of 16 persons have been admitted to Naidu hospital and while 14 have tested negative, reports of two more samples are awaited.

