Pune: 17 Metro labourers test positive

Seventeen employees of Maha Metro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, have been admitted to various hospitals in the city after they tested positive for coronavirus. Maha Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said 13 workers had tested positive three-four ago. “Four more tested positive on Sunday. At least 49 of them have tested negative and three results are awaited,” he said. All the workers are from Yerawada labour camp, Sonawane added. “They are all asymptomatic. Maha Metro is in touch with them and their contractors. We will extend all possible help to them,” he said.

YMCA’s 176th Founder’s day

Pune: The Young Men’s Christian Association celebrated its 176th foundation day on June 6. Deepak Londhe, general secretary, YMCA Poona, said in a statement issued Monday that the first YMCA was started in Kolkata in 1857 and there are 700 YMCAs in the country. Due to the lockdown, thanksgiving prayers were offered online.

WMC and PMF join hands with state govt to fight Covid 19

Pune: The World Malayalee Council (WMC) and Pune Malayalee Federation (PMF) said they have helped form an expert medical team from Kerala under Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. The primary task of the committee is to arrange doctors, nurses and health workers who are willing to come and serve in government hospitals in Pune, especially in Covid-19 zones, said K Harinarayan of PMF. The appointment shall be for 6 months to 1 year. Those willing to apply can contact 9822031543 and 9422014022 or mail their resume to pmf.punemalayaleefederation@gmail.com, PMF said.

