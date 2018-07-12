Pune: 165 civic staffers told to submit caste certificates in 15 days or lose jobs

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar said 165 PCMC employees from Class III and Class IV were asked to submit their caste validity certificates by April 27 this year. Additional Municipal Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar said 165 PCMC employees from Class III and Class IV were asked to submit their caste validity certificates by April 27 this year.

AS many as 165 employees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are facing the prospect of losing their jobs if they fail to submit their caste validity certificates within 15 days. Additional Municipal Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar said 165 PCMC employees from Class III and Class IV were asked to submit their caste validity certificates by April 27 this year. However, several extensions later, the civic body issued a final warning, asking its employees to submit the papers within 15 days or lose their jobs.

“The PCMC has 7,100 employees, of whom 46 have submitted the certificates while 113 have provided copies of the application they have submitted to the caste verification committee,” said an official.

“As many as 347 employees had not submitted their caste validity certificates. However, after issuing notices, most submitted and their certificates have been forwarded to the caste validity committee. Only, 165 employees are remaining, to whom we have issued a final warning,” said Ashitkar.

Ashtikar said if the 165 employees fail to provide the certificates within 15 days, their services will be terminated under the SC/ST Act.

