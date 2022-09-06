Pune: 16-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run case

A 16-year-old girl studying in Class 10 of Army Public School in Pune’s Khadki was killed in a hit-and-run case after she was hit by a dumper in Lohegaon area Monday afternoon while riding her bicycle.

The police have launched a search for the dumper driver, who fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Roshni Angarkhe, a resident of Pathare Vasti in Lohegaon.

The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the girl’s father Baba Angarkhe (50), who has retired from the Indian Army.

The incident took place when Roshni was on her way to attend a tuition class after her school hours, said officials.

The 16-year-old was hit by a dumper around 3.30 pm on the road connecting Pathare Vasti and Lohegaon. She sustained fatal injuries as she was knocked down from her bicycle and run over by the dumper.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

“The dumper driver has fled after the accident. We have launched a search for him,” said Assistant Inspector Milind Pathak, who is probing this case.