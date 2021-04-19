Pune: 16-year-old boy pushed into well by two friends, one held

Police said as part of the probe, they questioned the two friends and found their answers to be misleading, and upon sustained interrogation, the exact sequence of events came to light.

IN THE death of a 16-year-old boy, earlier thought to be a case of accidental drowning in a well, his two friends have been booked for murder as they allegedly pushed him into the well after a heated argument over a minor issue. Police have arrested one of the friends and are yet to place the other one under arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Rehman Rashid Ansari, a resident of Mahadevnagar in Manjari Budruk. His father Prashant Vanave filed the FIR in the case at Hadapsar police station.

According to police, the incident took place on the afternoon of April 7, when Rehman went for a swim with his two friends to a well in Chandwadi in Fursungi area.

A police officer from Hadapsar police station said, “Rehman went for a swim with his friends and, later in the evening, the friends went to his family members and told them that Rehman had slipped in the well and drowned. By that time, his family had started looking for him. They all went to the well in the night but could not find his body. His body was found the next day and a case of sudden death pending probe into the causes was registered. The case was primarily considered as a case of accidental drowning as told by his friends.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police said as part of the probe, they questioned the two friends and found their answers to be misleading, and upon sustained interrogation, the exact sequence of events came to light.

“We now know that after the swim, the friends had a fight, following which one of them, Rohit Kadam, pushed Rehman into the well. He sustained severe injuries on the stairs inside the well and drowned. The two friends did not rescue him. The other friend is suspected to have thrown away Rehman’s phone.”

Police have arrested Kadam (21) and are yet to place the other friend under arrest. Sub-Inspector R S Dhaware, who is investigating the case, said, “We have booked the two friends for murder and destruction of evidence.”