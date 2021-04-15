Pune: 16-year-old boy dies as his tempo rams into vehicle, 3 hurt

Police said the deceased, Omkar Ashok Ovhal, was a resident of Yewalewadi in Haveli.

A 16-year-old boy died after a tempo he was driving at high speed lost control and rammed into another vehicle in the Bopdev Ghat on Monday afternoon.

Police said the deceased, Omkar Ashok Ovhal, was a resident of Yewalewadi in Haveli. Three more persons, including two teenage boys, were injured in the incident.

An offence in this case has been lodged at the Kondhwa police station.

Police said Omkar and his two teenage friends, including 16-year-old Tushar Shinde and one Santosh, decided to go to the Kanifnath temple on Monday.

Police said they got a tempo from Tushar’s house. Upon returning from the Kanifnath temple, they gave a lift to a man in the tempo. Omkar was driving the tempo at high speed and while overtaking vehicles on the way, he lost control and the tempo hit another vehicle coming from the opposite side. The impact was such that Omkar was crushed to death inside the tempo. His two friends and the person who took a lift were injured.

Assistant Sub-Inspector P P Doifode is investigating the case further.