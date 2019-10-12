Pune: 150 women rescued from sex rackets since January

The social security cell of the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has rescued as many as 150 women from trafficking rackets since January this year.

At least 52 women were foreign nationals, who have to be repatriated and deported to their countries as per law, police said.

“Most of these foreigner women are from Nepal, Bangladesh and Thailand.

The other women who were rescued from sex rackets include 51 women from Maharashtra and 47 from other states,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh on Friday.

According to police, the people who allegedly operate these sex rackets have been booked and arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), while the women have been sent to rescue homes for rehabilitation.

According to police, two Thai women who were found working in a sex racket in Market Yard on August 28 had violated visa norms, so legal action was taken against them and they were recently deported to their countries.

The police said that the court has issued orders to deport foreign nationals working in the sex trade in two cases lodged at the Koregaon police station. Accordingly, these women would be deported to their country soon.

In a related development, a social security cell team raided Geeta Lodge in Budhwar Peth on Thursday and arrested three people for allegedly operating sex racket. The police rescued eight women from the spot.