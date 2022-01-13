Pune: 15 vehicles gutted in fire at housing society parking lot

Fifteen vehicles were gutted in a fire at the parking lot of a residential building in the Shivane area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported in the fire and the local police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the fire.

As per the information given by the fire brigade officials, the fire started around 5.45 am in the parking lot of the Shivkamal Prestige building near Shinde Bridge in Shivane and the fire tenders from the local fire station reached the area around 5.50 am.

“By the time we reached, the fire had already spread to all vehicles and tyres were bursting due to extreme heat. We brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. We then conducted a cooling operation by spraying water to avert any secondary fire. Thirteen two-wheelers, two rickshaws and one bicycle were completely gutted in the fire,” said fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar.

“Because of heavy damage to all the vehicles, it is difficult to point at one particular cause. But the residents have raised suspicion of it being a deliberate act. The police will conduct a probe into that,” he added.

