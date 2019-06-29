Pune: 15 including four children killed after wall collapse at construction site in Kondhwa

At least 15 persons including four children, all belonging to families of labourers, were killed after a compound wall collapsed on temporary houses built at a construction site at Kondhwa area in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

As per information provided by police, the incident took place at a construction site near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa, where tin houses were built for the labourers working at the construction site.

Among the deceased are 10 men, one woman and four children — three boys and one girl.

Rescue operation being carried out by a team of NDRF, Pune Fire Deparment, Pune Municipal Corporation and with the help of some locals.#KondhwaWallCollapse Follow LIVE updateshttps://t.co/C8TOp8HU4w pic.twitter.com/58OZUwPM6z — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 29, 2019

A while after midnight around 1 am, the compound wall of the site collapsed on the hut after a spell of heavy rains throughout the day on Friday. All the people who were sleeping in the huts were trapped under the collapsed wall and the soil behind.

Some local people informed the police and subsequently, district administration, Pune City Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also called to the spot.

Till 7 am, as many as 15 bodies including those of four children were taken out from the debris and the rescue operation was still was on to ensure no more persons were trapped under the debris.

Three persons, two men and one woman, were taken out alive and are being treated at a hospital for multiple serious injuries.

Pune district collector Navalkishor Ram said, “The deceased have been identified and their relatives are being informed. All the possible aid is being provided. Most deceased persons were from Bihar and West Bengal. This is a clear case of negligence on the part of the construction company which had build these temporary houses for the labourers at the site. Appropriate action will be taken and procedure for that has been initiated.”