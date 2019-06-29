Pune wall collapse: 15 dead; CM Fadnavis announces Rs 4 lakh compensation, orders probe

At least 15 persons including four children, all belonging to families of labourers, were killed after a compound wall collapsed on temporary houses built at a construction site at Kondhwa area in Pune in the early hours of Saturday. As per information provided by police, the incident took place at a construction site near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa, where tin houses were built for the labourers working at the construction site.

Among the deceased are 10 men, one woman and four children — three boys and one girl.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing his condolences, announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and set up an in-depth inquiry into the incident.

Three persons, two men and one woman, were taken out alive and are being treated at a hospital for multiple serious injuries.

Rescue operation being carried out by a team of NDRF, Pune Fire Deparment, Pune Municipal Corporation and with the help of some locals.#KondhwaWallCollapse Follow LIVE updateshttps://t.co/C8TOp8HU4w pic.twitter.com/58OZUwPM6z — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 29, 2019

A while after midnight around 1 am, the compound wall of the site collapsed on the hut after a spell of heavy rains throughout the day on Friday. All the people who were sleeping in the huts were trapped under the collapsed wall and the soil behind.

Some local people informed the police and subsequently, district administration, Pune City Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also called to the spot.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil said, ”Most of the deceased are from Bihar and we are coordinating with the state government there for helping families. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced to the next of kin from the National Disaster Relief Fund to the family members.”

He added, “A committee comprising an additional collector, a police officer and one municipal officer has been formed to probe the incident and has been asked to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours. Based on the report, further legal action will be taken.”

PMC halts ongoing construction after Pune wall collapse

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), meanwhile, has issued stop work order for the ongoing construction.

“The incident was unfortunate and action would be taken against all those responsible for it. Prima facie it seems there was excess excavation done at the construction site alongside the compound wall,” said Mayor Mukta Tilak.

She said that both the developers, who had constructed the boundary wall and the one who had taken new construction, were responsible and action would be taken against them. “The civic staff incharge of construction activities in the area would also face action,” Tilak said.

All the corporators of the electoral panel along with Mayor Tilak rushed to the spot in the morning.

“The builder is responsible for constructing such a weak boundary wall and should be held responsible for the death of labours. The developers in city construct tall buildings but construct very weak boundary walls and the civic administration turn a blind eye to it,” said NCP corporator Nanda Lonkar.

The builder who had done excavation for developing adjoining plot was also responsible for putting labours in risky situation, she said.

MNS corporator Sainath Babar said that the civic administration was negligent in performing their duties. “The PMC staff only gives permission but thereafter never carry out site visit to check the work being done by developer,” he said.