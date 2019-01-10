Pune: 15 children escape with minor injuries as school bus overturns

As many as 15 children escaped with minor injuries as their school bus they were travelling in overturned after the driver lost control near the campus in Ambegaon on Wednesday. Filing an offence of negligent and rash driving, police have booked the bus driver, who initially claimed that the brakes of the vehicle had failed. The incident took place around noon when the bus of the Poddar International School had left the campus carrying students from the primary section. Police officials said when the bus was on the service road of the Katraj Dehu Road bypass, it went out of control, rammed into a roadside curb and turned on its side.

Inspector Vishnu Pawar, in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said: “There were 15 children in the bus. Three to four of them have sustained bruises and minor injuries, others have escaped unhurt. Those injured have been treated and have been allowed to go home. The driver had initially claimed that the brakes of the bus had failed. But primary investigation has shown that the brakes are fine. We have booked the driver for negligent and rash driving and he will be put on arrest.”

After the mishap, the narrow service road and an adjacent patch of the highway bypass saw traffic congestion for about an hour. The traffic police later brought the situation under control.