Pune: 143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology

As many as 143 military officers, including seven officers from Sri Lanka, have graduated after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) from the Pune-based Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), the premier tri-services technology training institute of India. DSTSC courses are conducted for all arms of the Indian military to prepare mid-level officers for tenet command and staff appointments.

Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), was the chief guest on the occasion at Girinagar Friday. MILIT Commandant Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar, commandant and senior faculty members from the three services and other distinguished dignitaries were also present.

The chief guest felicitated all the graduating officers and presented awards to the meritorious student officers. In overall order of merit in DSTSC Army, Navy and Air Force were awarded to Major Vineet Kumar Malik, Commander Ravish Chugh and Squadron Leader Vivek Sharma respectively. Purple Trophy instituted by the CISC to promote jointness amongst the tri-service officers was awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Lokesh Ahlawat.

In his valedictory address, Air Marshal BR Krishna stressed the requirement of absorbing and applying cutting edge technologies in the armed forces. He talked about the requirement of domain expert leaders well-versed with emerging technologies. He also emphasised that officers need to remain continually abreast with niche technologies to facilitate appropriate induction of equipment in the forces.

Praising the initiatives by the MILIT, he opined that coupled with contemporary technical training, the endeavour to train student officers on artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cyber security, Internet of Things (IoT) and so on was commendable. At the end of the proceedings, the chief guest advised all graduating officers to gainfully utilise the knowledge gained at the MILIT in their assignments ahead towards the security of India.

Sowrya Maduri, vice-president of Defence Wives’ Welfare Association, attended all functions as part of the event and encouraged the spouses of the student officers to participate in welfare activities for troops and society at large.