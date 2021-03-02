Pune: 14-year-old boy detained for raping 5-year-old girl, say cops

The boy has been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have detained a 14-year-old boy in Pune on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and has been lodged in an observation home for juveniles in conflict with law.

Officials from Bhosari police station said that the incident took place around 3 pm on Monday, when the girl had gone to the boy’s house to watch television. Later, the girl told her mother about the incident, after which her family members approached police.

The boy has been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Senior Inspector Shankar Awatade, in-charge of Bhosari police station, said, “After the family members of the girl approached the police station, an FIR was filed. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday and has been remanded to an observation home for juveniles in conflict with law.”

Police said the families of the boy and the victim are neighbours and both their fathers are labourers.