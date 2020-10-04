Pune: 14% dip in positive cases in nine days but PCMC says festive season poses challenge

In a period of nine days, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen a 14 per cent dip in positivity rate, which, officials said, is part of the falling trend witnessed from middle of September.

Even as doctors at the civic-run YCM hospital have decided to tread cautiously on use of plasma therapy, the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad has witnessed a sharp fall in Covid-19 positive cases. In a period of nine days, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen a 14 per cent dip in positivity rate, which, officials said, is part of the falling trend witnessed from middle of September.

From September 26 when 1,151 positive cases were recorded (28 per cent positivity) to October 4 when 544 cases were recorded (14 per cent positivity), the nine-day period has seen positive cases falling (See box). PCMC is currently conducting 4,000 tests daily.

“As I said earlier, post Ganesh festival we witnessed 20-25 per cent cases. After that we saw 16-17 per cent cases. And then cases fluctuated between 15 and 20 per cent. The latest figures are part of the continuing trend of fall in positive numbers,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told this paper on Sunday.

Stating that the falling numbers do not mean that they will lower their guard, the PCMC chief said, “We will have to guard against complacency and continue our mission to reduce positivity rate as well mortality rate.”

As part of further stringent measures to reduce positivity rate, Hardikar said, “From Monday, the civic administration will launch an aggressive drive against those who are not using face masks. This will help in further reducing the positivity rate.” He said the fine for not using mask will remain at Rs 500.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said, “Positive cases are dipping everywhere in the state. In July and August, we saw highest number of cases. After that since third week of September, cases are falling. We will have to take extra precautions during Dussehra and Diwali when the chances of people mingling freely are very high.”

PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said, “Falling positive numbers is a good sign but we have to shun complacency. The ensuing festive season will be a big challenge. We are holding webinars with housing societies urging them to take steps to control the spread of the virus in their areas. Similarly, we will be talking to Navratri mandals.”

Meanwhile, at YCM hospital doctors have decided to adopt a cautious approach on plasma therapy after the condition of four patients, who were given plasma therapy, had turned serious. “The condition of these four patients was deteriorating. We then decided to try plasma therapy on them. After plasma therapy, their condition further deteriorated. Fortunately, their condition soon improved and they were discharged,” said Dr Aniket Lathi, who is part of the team giving plasma therapy to patients at YCM hospital.

After that incident, Dr Lathi said they have decided to adopt a cautious approach. “In the initial stages, we had registered high success rate with plasma therapy. We have realised it cannot be given to every patient. We have become cautious,” he said.

Good sign:

Sept 26 — 1,151 cases

Sept 27 — 812 cases

Sept 28 — 554 cases

Sept 29 — 684 cases

Sept 30 — 764 cases

October 1 — 633 cases

October 2 — 588 cases

October 3 — 598 cases

October 4 — 544 cases

