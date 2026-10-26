Pune records 14 days of October heat above 35°C, highest in at least 12 years

The October heat has persisted in Pune this year, with Shivajinagar, the city’s main weather station, recording 14 days of maximum temperatures above 35°C so far this month. This is the highest number of such days in October in at least 12 years, according to an expert from the weather organisation Vagaries of the Weather.

“Only in 2018 did Shivajinagar record a maximum temperature of 35.6°C, and that was for one day only,” the expert said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, maximum temperatures at the Shivajinagar observatory have crossed 34°C several times in October over the past decade but have generally remained below 35°C, except in 2018. Last year, Pune’s highest maximum temperature in October was 33.2°C.