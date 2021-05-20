Pune: 13-year-old boy kills father during argument

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 20, 2021 9:57:34 pm
A 13-year-old boy allegedly murdered his father following a domestic argument at their residence in Katraj on Thursday. An offence of murder has been lodged in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.
Police said the boy had an argument with his family members. When his father intervened and scolded him, he got angry and allegedly stabbed his father with a sharp weapon.
The minor has been detained and he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, said police.
