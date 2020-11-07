Pune: 13-year-old boy booked for ‘sexually abusing two minors’

The officer said that a witness saw the boy sexually abusing the two others and stopped him.

A 13-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing two boys, aged seven and eight, who live in his neighbourhood.

The incident took place in Pune city on Wednesday evening. A senior police officer said that the three children know each other as they were neighbours and the 13-year-old had called the other two to his house to play. The officer said that a witness saw the boy sexually abusing the two others and stopped him.

While parents of one of the victims were informed about the act by someone in the neighbourhood, the second child told his parents about the abuse. The parents of both the children then approached police and after primary verification, a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the 13-year-old.

The police officer said the boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday for further legal proceedings but till then, he will remain in his parents’ custody.

