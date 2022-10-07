Pune: 13 pilgrims injured as pick-up truck turns on its side

As many as 13 pilgrims were injured after the pick-up truck they were travelling turned on its side in Pune’s Shindawane Ghat area on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the truck had 22 pilgrims returning from Jejuri temple in Pune.

Officials at Loni Kalbhor police station said the accident took place around 4.30 pm on a slope in Shindawane Ghat area located around 40 kilometres from Pune city. The primary probe suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle there, Senior Inspector Dattatrat Chavan, in-charge of Loni Kalbhor police station, said.

“13 of the passengers who were travelling in the carriage area of the pickup truck sustained injuries. All the injured persons are receiving treatment at a local hospital. None of their injuries is serious in nature.” added Chavan.