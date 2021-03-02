Pune: 13 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, district toll reaches 9253

Pune district reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, taking the toll so far to 9,253. Four deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad, and one from the rural areas of the district.

Health authorities reported 865 new infections in the district on Monday, which is significantly lower than the last few days, but not unexpected since the numbers do drop on Mondays because of lower testing. Of the total, 406 infections were discovered in the PMC areas, 253 in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 206 from rural areas.

In the urban parts of the district, PMC has reported a total of 5028 deaths while PCMC has reported 1805 deaths due to Covid 19.

On Monday however the testing for COVID-19 was considerably less than the last few days. Over the weekend health authorities had tested 13,025 samples on Saturday and 12,833 samples on Sunday. ON Monday, the number went down considerably with the health authorities testing only 8565 samples, of which 4815 were from PMC areas and 1903 from PCMC areas. In Pune rural a total of 1660 samples were tested.

Overall, till date, a total of 23.27 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

A total of 4156 patients are in hospitals while 6,189 persons with COVID-19 infection have opted for home isolation. In PMC areas, there are 1,990 persons positive with COVID-19 infection in hospitals while 2,913 are in home isolation.

In areas under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 1141 persons are in hospitals while 2282 are in home isolation. In rural and cantonment areas, a total of 1025 are in hospitals while 994 are in home isolation.

Of the 876 persons who have recovered from the infection were discharged on Monday, 415 were from PMC, 292 from PCMC and 169 from rural areas. Of the total 4.08 lakh cases in the district, till date a total 3.89 lakh persons have recovered from COVID-19.