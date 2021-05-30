Pune: 13 booked for partying in violation of Covid norms

“All 13 have been booked and served notices to be present in court." an officer said. (Representative Image)

In a raid at a village in Bhor taluka in the early hours on Sunday, police booked 13 people, including six women, who were partying at farmhouse in violation of the Covid norms.

Officials from the Rajgad police station received information that some people were partying at a farmhouse owned by a local resident in Kelawade village along the Pune-Bangalore Highway in Pune district.

Around 1 am, a team from the Rajgad police station raided the farmhouse and busted the party. “All 13 have been booked and served notices to be present in court.” an officer said.

The police said all have been booked under provisions the of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and IPC Section 188 pertaining to disobeying order from a public servant. ENS