Pune: 1,262 out of 3,048 under home quarantine in district asymptomatic

Pune Police personnel stopped vehicular traffic on city roads perforce at several places and turned away the motorists on Monday afternoon, after a travel ban announced by it came into effect at 3 pm as a measure to keep spread of Coronavirus in check. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Of the 3,048 persons who are presently under home-quarantine in Pune district, 1,262 have completed 14-day isolation without showing any symptoms of COVID-19. They have now been placed under passive quarantine.

However, 1,786 persons with history of foreign travel are still under ‘active quarantine’ in the district.

During ‘active quarantine’ — the first 14 days — a person is separated from others and is visited by ‘quarantine officer’ at home and evaluated.

During ‘passive monitoring’ phase, a person in isolation or quarantine performs self assessments at least twice a day. They are asked to use IDSP portal (Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal) created by Pune Zilla Parishad, to update their progress.

As per the IDSP Portal data until March 23, of the total 3,048 persons under quarantine, 112 entries have been made by doctors, 545 have been done by residents on their own and 2,391 have been keyed in by government staffers based on data received from Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials about arrivals of international passengers at Pune airport in recent weeks.

Most of quarantined individuals are from Pune city (1,812), followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (487) and Pune rural (228). Of the total, 2,447 are asymptomatic while 93 showed some symptoms.

“If the symptoms are linked to COVID-19, the quarantine officer refers the person to designated hospital for further assessment,” Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said.

A majority of quarantined travellers (1,989) have recorded a travel history to United Arab Emirates. Among other noteworthy countries where those quarantined had visited recently are Germany (115 persons), United Kingdom (54), United States (54) and France (22).

